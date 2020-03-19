As the Roanoke region awaits an inevitable outbreak of COVID-19, school systems faced a quandary [before the governor ordered schools shuttered schools]: close facilities and offer remote/online classes in order to reduce the spread of the highly-contagious virus (between students and family members), or stay open in order to provide the byproduct services of child care and meals that are essential to many working families and low-income parents.
Can they do both? Create and administer the online content for students who cannot or should not attend school in-person, and maintain small class settings and food service for young children. This accommodates some staff who need to stay home, ensures vulnerable kids are not left unsupervised while their parents are at work, provides an access point for students lacking computers or broadband at home and continues the nutrition programs for the needy. The online content can also be used for the on-site classes to ensure all students stay on the same track.
DAWNA CLEPHAS
NEW CASTLE
