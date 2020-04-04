The real fallout from COVID-19 will be the economic aftereffects on low income people. Republicans, with their flawed trickle-down economic theory, tax cuts for the rich, corporate welfare and ever-growing military budget, created a massive underclass living hand-to-mouth. With numerous shutdowns mandated, is there any hope for the average Joe or Jill? Consider the NBA cancellation. Wealthy players will be relatively unscathed. But what about the refreshment vendors, jersey hawkers, maintenance workers, television crews, taxi drivers, hotel maids, restaurant servers and others who rely on these games for a living? For many, bankruptcy is only a lost paycheck or two away.
Trump fanatics fear what they call “socialism” in which our taxes are shared for the common good of all citizens. They favor “each man for himself,” the poor be damned, rather than supporting workers through fair wages, social justice and universal healthcare. Indeed, for decades the elite Democrats have failed us as well.
We now face the perfect storm, a health and economic disaster so severe that we have no choice but to socialize the damage. Without effective government assistance many will die, but millions more will be financially destroyed with horrible ramifications at every level of our society. Call it socialism or whatever, isn’t the job of government ultimately to safeguard the well-being of all citizens?
It’s a travesty that the wealthiest nation in the world never mandated paid family leave, a living minimum wage, food subsidies for the poor or universal healthcare. Trumpian economics, which robs from the poor to support the rich, won’t make us great again but will turn us into a third world country instead. If we had strong social programs already in place, we’d be in a much more resilient position to fight the coming storm. Instead we’re going to witness massive personal and business bankruptcies, incredible homelessness, citizens going hungry and possibly even people dying in our streets. Remember the Titanic? Trump and his cronies have already commandeered all the lifeboats. Are we willing to stand by and watch the second class passengers drown, or will we throw them life preservers?
DAVID SERIFF
BLACKSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.