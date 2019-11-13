We are going to pull our troops from Syria... But no, wait, we are not pulling our troops from Syria! We are simply moving them so they can protect the Syrian oilfields and get out of Turkey and Russia's way we so they can massacre our allies, the Kurds.... As a matter of fact we are probably going to send additional troops to protect said oilfields. I have never heard anything so very callous. And, incidentally, should we not ask who owns these oilfields or at least what company develops them?
PIERRE JACOEBEE
ROANOKE
