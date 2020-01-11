Another day (Dec. 23), another shooting. The local weather people regularly give reports on how many rain days, snow days or days above 90 degrees we have experienced in the year. Maybe the local TV stations should also give regular reports on the number of shootings we have year-to-date in our region as compared to the number of lives saved by guns. To the Second Amendment Sanctuary people: It appears that your guns are safe; the people not so much.

BOB EGBERT

ROANOKE

Load comments