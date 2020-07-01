After the new tower was turned on I lost all of my hometown station. I have been at the same address for almost 10 years and had to cut the cable cord and go with just a cheap rabbit ears. I was able to pick up WDBJ 7, WSLS 10, Channel 13, all the Fox channels, Ion and Ion plus, a total of 32 channels. Wow I was grateful. Now that the tower is up and running I have lost 7, 10 and 13 is in and out. Was told to rescan.
Did 1,000 times and more.
Purchased my expensive antennas, nothing working. Talked many times to 7 and 10, was told to buy a anntuater cause I was getting too much signal. Did buy two different sizes, still no 7 or 10. Even went and purchased another tv, still nothing. Please tell me what is a person to do? I have made written and phone complaints to the FCC. They have been no help. Rescan they say. So tell me how many times can a person rescan?
I'm disabled and feel like I should be able to get my local tv station with what's going on with this new normal. God forbid if there were a disaster headed my way. I'd be the last person to hear about it.
Getting Cox cable is out of the question. Too pricey and I can't access any other providers that are a little cheaper due to Cox is the choice for my area. I know I have called others not available in my area. I would like to thank the FCC for taking away my over the air rights. Why fix it if it's not broken? Just pure greedy greediness is what I say. (Miss my channel 7.)
DEBRA EDWARDS
ROANOKE
