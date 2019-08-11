Since 1791 freedom of speech and of the press has been the law of the land. This 228 year run has served us well, effectively being America’s bedrock. Unhappily we can precisely see when its opponents emerged. A download of five year Google Trends resulting from the search term – press “the enemy of the people” – tells the story. Except for two minor prior appearances, on February 12, 2017 the expression was used in the U.S. for the first time. It reached especially high intensity during that month and the summer of 2018. The past 12 months have the unwelcome distinction of being the period of U.S. history during which more than half of the “enemy of the people” diatribe occurred.
In the midst of all of this in April of last year I subscribed to The Roanoke Times for the first time. Given that it wasn’t a big-city newspaper, my expectations were modest. To my surprise, doses of quality were plentiful. Whether it was high school sports, thoughtful analysis of Roanoke and regional economic development, photos, local contributors or an impressive variety of coverage, the phrase that often came to my lips was “good job.” To my eye it rose well above the average, excellence being frequent. Importantly, it seems to have done a job not done elsewhere. It has set the tone for the region, a tone that grows prosperity. I am glad to have had the good fortune of it coming to my door daily.
How is it the enemy? Out to the most distant star, in literally the entire universe there has never been a greater hope for mankind than the democracy handed to us. To kick the legs from under it … to allow without forceful protest this newly minted “enemy of the people” nonsense is a shameful blot on us and a profoundly adverse omen. At every instant the press has been the necessary and indispensable friend of the people – the exact same friend that you now hold in your hands.
IKE JEANES
PULASKI