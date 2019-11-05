Today, all 100 members of the Virginia House of Delegates and all 40 members of the Virginia State Senate are up for reelection. Last cycle, one race was so close that control of the House of Delegates was decided by drawing names from a hat. In close elections like that one (and Virginia may have more photo finishes this year), it’s vital that every voter is registered on time for the right voting location. But Virginia still updates it voter rolls by hand, which is slow, costly, inefficient, and prone to error. That’s why 20 states plus D.C. use Automated Verification and Registration (AVR), which saves time and money by updating voter rolls using DMV information. It’s easier for voters, cheaper for taxpayers, and more secure than the system Virginia uses now. When control of the state government can come down to a single vote, there’s no room for error. That’s why Virginia needs to secure its elections using AVR.
TREY GREYSON
ADVISORY CHAIR, SECURE ELECTIONS PROJECT
FORMER KENTUCKY SECRETARY OF STATE
FORMER PRESIDENT, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF SECRETARIES OF STATE
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY
