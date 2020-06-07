As I wake up this morning to see the path of destruction across our nation, I have to wonder if the Golden Rule has been taught to our younger generations?
"Do unto others as you would have others do unto you."
With all that has gone on I wonder how the people who are directly responsible for the destruction, the fires, the broken windows, the looting would feel if someone was trying to break down the doors of their homes, come in to steal their belongings and burn down their homes.
It is time for these people to stop the meanness and think about how they would feel if this meanness was happening to them!
This is not civilization. It is time to stop man's inhumanity to man.
Do unto others as you would have others do unto you!!!
JIMMY LISLE
ROANOKE
