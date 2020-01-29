Based on population changes, district lines for voting are drawn after every 10-year census, and politicians manipulate district boundaries to pick their own voters. This is commonly called gerrymandering and is a serious problem in Virginia because it gives one party, the party in power, a distinct vote advantage in elections. Gerrymandering is undemocratic, unfair and unjust. It is an unwanted elephant in the room of the Virginia legislature.
Last year, our legislators were all for doing away with gerrymandering. Both parties. They overwhelmingly passed a proposed constitutional amendment to eliminate gerrymandering in Virginia. Now, the new state legislature must pass a second reading of the proposed constitutional amendment, OR the amendment will NOT go to the people for a vote. Gerrymandering will continue.
Hold the party in power on their promise to eliminate gerrymandering in Virginia. Any change now will postpone for 10 years or longer the possibility of a vote by the people. Don’t let this happen. Don’t let this important legislation get stopped or sidetracked. Don’t let the legislature push the elephant out of the room or bury it in a committee.
The fate of gerrymandering will be determined soon by the Virginia legislature. Let our elected representatives know…let their staffs know that we strongly support passage of the second reading of this important bill. Elected officials who try to change or fail to support this amendment are putting partisan politics, ego and self, ahead of the common good.
For more information, contact OneVirginia202.
BEN CRAWFORD
BLACKSBURG AARP CHAPTER
BLACKSBURG
