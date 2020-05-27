Muhammad Ali was the best boxer in the world in the 1960s and '70s.
He skipped, shuffled and danced around his opponents looking for a quick knock out. He described his style as “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee!”
In 1974, the twilight of Ali’s career, he fought a younger, stronger George Foreman and decided to change his tactics. He kept going to the ropes, acting tired and hurt, hanging on to Foreman. Then suddenly he would explode off the ropes, with a barrage of blows, that enabled him to knock out his opponent in the eighth round. Ali called his deception “rope-a-dope.”
Many Americans believe that Democrats are playing “rope-a-dope” with candidate Joe Biden. Normally aggressive, and an in your face hugger, Joe now sits alone in his basement — only photo ops, please.
His only outing was a feeble attempt to answer sexual abuse charges, staged by MSNBC with the only questions from a hate Trump “journalist.” Not nearly as persuasive as Biden’s “got to believe these women that come forward with sexual abuse charges” during Kavanaugh hearings.
Unfortunately, today’s progressive Democrats are not as smart as Ali, when it comes to “rope-a-dope” deception. It’s because they have no underlying standards or principles to defend. Just look at how easy it was to throw their Bernie “under the bus." Look at Pelosi and Schiff’s impeachment process. Democrats believe Christine Blasey Ford but not Tara Reade. They call Trump a racist but are OK with actor Jussie Smollett, etc., etc.
The reason Ol’ Joe is isolated is to keep him quiet and give the DNC time to plot how to replace him, or to enhance his candidacy. But before shafting Biden, the party wants to show solidarity — so, HRC endorses him. Hmmm, wonder what’s on her mind? And then there are those millions being gifted to the DNC by billionaire Michael Bloomberg.
This Democrat deception is so clumsy it’s pathetic; a word of warning — beware Democrats, you might just come out on the wrong end of your “rope-a-dope.”
PHILLIP W. UNGER
DALEVILLE
