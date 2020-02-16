On Feb. 5, our democracy died in the Senate. It was under attack in the House weeks before. We are no longer a nation that holds officials accountable of committing evil, self serving deeds while serving in a national office. Are you a Congressional member or a supporter of one who played a part in this unspeakable death of our national integrity and the validity of a formerly great democracy?
Future generations are now in danger of coming under the rule of a dangerous and unchecked "leader" who has no concerns for the lives and well-being of everyday citizens. What transpired was just the beginning of the kind of dictatorships that have slaughtered millions and millions of innocent people in the world who simply stand up for freedom and equality in the face of evil.
I hope you are so very proud of your Congressional members who have set up the future for this country to become a dictatorship.
God help us all!
JOAN HENRY
ROANOKE
