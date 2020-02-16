I read Ernie Hilliker's letter, "Fed up with liars" (Jan. 28) with great interest. Most of us are.
Mr. Hilliker seems to have suffered a serious memory loss, however. He forgot to list the Crown Prince of Liars himself. You know him; he's that orange-headed fellow in the Oval Office who claimed a landslide victory in 2016 when he actually lost by 2.8 million votes.
For the information of those who worship at the feet of the Great Don, his record already exceeds 16,000 lies. Makes us old timers wonder when lying became the new standard for the office we used to look up to and respect.
RODNEY A. FRANKLIN
THAXTON
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.