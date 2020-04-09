Many Americans believe that Lady Justice blinked recently, causing her scales to go unbalanced. They fear an unholy alliance between the media and Democrat Party has become so perverse that justice can no longer be administered fairly! There is no real journalism and no searching for truth.
The only news being covered is about the pandemic and stock market. Rahm Emmanuel, the ex-democrat Mayor of Chicago, once described a crisis as a political opportunity not to be missed. He meant people could be manipulated easier during this time.
And that’s what’s happening to Lady Justice. For example, last week we learned that four Congressional leaders were caught trading and selling stock based on “insider”information. It was met with a “yawn” by the media. Three of the culprits used the “blind trust” alibi, and one Senator suggested an investigation to prove his innocence. Yeah, right ....in the middle of a pandemic. Although it is still being investigated, we have heard very little about the high crimes committed by the FBI and DOJ during the Russian Collusion hoax. While the Horowitz report found numerous instances of broken protocol and inappropriate behavior in our enforcement agencies, it has been ignored since. Some believe that Attorney General Barr and FBI Director Wray are acting like apologists for the agencies, rather than seeking the truth.
It is appropriate that we “come together” as a nation during a time of crisis. There is an urgency needed to solve problems that requires give and take and eliminating petty, political differences between parties. By the same token, we should not use a crisis to forget or minimize principles on which our nation was built. “Lady Justice” is symbolic of just such a principle.
Lest we forget: During the Russian Collusion hoax, the FBI deliberately “set up” people to be entrapped by its agents. It lied to FISA courts to spy on a duly elected POTUS. The DOJ was complicit and knew it. People suffered financially defending themselves and people were put in prison.
In America, whether rich or poor, FBI or DOJ, Democrat or Republican, it should be equal justice under the law.
PHILLIP W. UNGER
DALEVILLE
