I write in gentle sadness to join the silent tears of the Class of 2020. Our students have worked so hard to be allowed to walk across that stage, shake a hand, have a photo made of that wonderful Hokie smile. Their parents of near and far have worn sweaters so that their daughters could wear coats; worn down beat boots so that their sons could wear shoes but they have not put laughter aside; they have not put pride on the back burner. They have waited, many of them, for that day to see their child be the first, if not the only, to hold high a degree.

I join the Class of 2020 in the hope that a monument will find a home on our campus engraved with their names. We have acknowledgment to our soldiers of war; we embrace the names of those lost in the tragedy. The Class of 2020 having given up the joy of throwing their caps to the heavens shouting Go Hokies deserve no less.

We hope there will be room, for the love they have given us, on our campus by engraving their names on a monument so that one day when their children and grandchildren join the Hokie family they will know the Class of 2020 when called upon made the necessary sacrifice also. Ut Prosium.

NIKKI GIOVANNI

UNIVERSITY DISTINGUISHED PROFESSOR

VIRGINIA TECH

BLACKSBURG

