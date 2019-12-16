I had a fact-based letter, but I just saw President Trump talking to an October crowd about imagined words of love between Lisa Page and Peter Strock. So Mr. Trump why not give us your first hand knowledge of conversations with Stormy and Karen McDougal? Is it true Stormy spanked you? Was your son three months old when you put $14,000 on Ms. McDougal’s table after having sex?
How many church services have you attended, and do you consider yourself to be a Jimmy Swaggert Christian? Tell us about the Trump Foundation and University. I think you worship at the Golden Calf, since it appears you take gold from Russia, China, Turkey and countries with little or no money laundering or bribery laws! Tell us about your father (son of an immigrant) did he pay his full share of taxes during the Cold War? Didn’t he make money from the government? Why don’t you release your taxes?
When Joe Biden was Vice President the House and Senate was controlled by Republicans, why didn’t they call for an investigation if there was corruption? The point of Trump sending Rudy, Lev and Igor to Ukraine was to create dirt on the Biden’s. It’s clear Trump is afraid of Biden and that Trump loves to cheat.
It was Manafort who was the first to claim that Ukraine hacked the DNC, and not Russia. Manafort’s partner in Ukraine is tied to Russian Intelligence and Manafort owes another Russian $19 million. Putin (ex-KGB) having hacked the DNC, would have had a False-Flag Operation ready to go. I wonder if Putin told Trump Ukraine hacked the DNC? That would allow Trump to lift sanctions. Jared, you don’t need a secret back channel when this President can hide every word spoken by Putin on a top secret server. Maybe the next President will declassify them?
GARY LEE
ROANOKE
