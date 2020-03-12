The recent Roanoke Times articles covering the priest ordered by the Richmond Diocese to stop criticizing the Church’s handling of sexual abuse cases is another reason of why so many Catholics are frustrated and angry.
Sexual abuse of children and adults has been known by Church leaders for centuries. They chose to bury the abuses in secrecy to protect the reputation of the “Church.” Deliberate actions were taken to protect the image, financial structures and leadership elite. Bishops, Cardinals and Popes totally ignored the fact that the foundation of the “Church” is the worldwide congregations of hard-working dedicated individuals. The U.S. Catholic Church tried to hide the abuse by covering up and pay offs. But, newspaper and state investigations has lifted the secrecy veil. Currently, several Dioceses are shifting assets and filing for bankruptcy to limit the amount of money available for victims. Bankruptcy secrecy hides mass settlements, forcing the end to existing lawsuits and stops new cases.
Credibility has been damaged by several other issues: More than 900 clergy accused of child sexual abuse are not included in the credible list. In Italy, priests were involved in sex orgies, porn videos and operating a brothel for many years. The Vatican used most of the $55 million Peter Pence collection to cover its own mismanaged administrative budget. Only 10% was applied to charity. Egmont Group, a Global network of 160 financial intelligence units has suspended the Vatican access to its secure network. Egmont was concerned about a financial scandal tied to a Vatican investment in London real estate.
Catholic Church leadership has demonstrated it is incapable of correcting these problems. Petition state and federal officials to open investigations in all states. Demand that Priests found guilty of sexual abuses be placed on the National Sex Offender Registry. Petition state and federal officials to eliminate the civil and criminal statute of laminations for child abuses. Request that an international accounting firm be engaged to perform a complete audit including the management structure. It is time for changing the old outdated management practices.
JOSEPH E. ELLIGSON
ROANOKE
