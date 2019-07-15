Re: your headline of June, 27, "Drowned migrants sought better life," if the inept Congress would secure the border this flood of humanity would stop trying to come here because they would know that they cannot just walk into our country. This would put an end to tragic events such as this, and it might even make these people work harder to make their own countries better places to live. Gosh, what a novel idea!
This ongoing invasion is an inexcusable violation of our “Nation of Laws, and not Men” principle. These illegal migrants are being allowed to come here and then being rewarded for breaking our laws. The Congress refuses to protect our country and its citizens by allowing this to continue year after year. Why is this not treason? Why are they doing this? Should not the number one job of the federal government be to defend the home-land from an invasion? And, however you want to view it, an invasion by millions of illegals is exactly what is happening to us.
What has happened to our tradition of controlled, limited, and legal immigration that leads to “assimilation”? That system made great contributions to the growth, wealth and freedoms of America, but it has now been thrown into the garbage dump by our grossly incompetent “leaders” in Washington. I ask again, “why”?
This current disaster is costing many billions of dollars and adding to our huge debt, creating more chaos, and divisions between an already badly divided nation. I think that it is fair to ask if the Congress even believes in America’s greatness, and are we worth saving? If so, the border must be sealed!
FRANK ELLIS
ROANOKE