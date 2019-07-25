Beware lest there be among you a root bearing poisonous and bitter fruit, Deuteronomy 29:18. Wise words spoken by a man who God had used to lead the Hebrew escape from the slavery and persecution of the Egyptians.
When I read commentaries like Robert Benne: “A little perspective, please!” on June 27 specifically, the statement contained therein: “the recent fashion of removing statues of Confederate soldiers are a useless case of virtue-signaling with little practical effect besides angering a lot of those who cherish their Southern heritage.” I think about the words of Moses regarding how the Hebrew people should respect those among them that cherish their Egyptian heritage. Let’s just say that there is no mention of adding a special holiday to commemorate the military prowess of Pharaoh Ramses during the Passover celebration so as to pacify those that cherish their Egyptian heritage. The reasons for obliterating the heritage of the Egyptians are covered extensively further on in the chapter.
The single biggest issue facing the United States today is the ongoing Confederate War. I say “ongoing” because those that “cherish their Southern heritage” never surrendered. Instead, they have been savvily negotiating the terms of their surrender for 154 years. They make concessions one day only to renege a day later. They agreed to give people of color the right to vote and then pass Jim Crow laws. They repeal Jim Crow laws only to come up with new ID requirements. They free the slaves and then imprison them. They take down the Confederate flag at the state house and then build a museum to celebrate their treason. They apologize for blaspheming the word God to justify the oppression of people of color only to bludgeon women in like manner.
The division in this country is not anything new, it is the poisonous fruit born of the root that we failed to uproot. So long as we continue to appease the enemy as Mr. Benne implies, the bitter root of the Confederacy will continue to poison America.
KEITH FRANKLIN
ROANOKE