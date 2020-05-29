Donald Trump has been president for three years and his campaign slogan should be ‘I have an alibi for that!' Some day I want to hear his excuse for his Cabinet members who in 2017 ignored the danger posed by a pandemic. Who advocated the disbanding of the Pandemic Response Unit that was within the National Security Council?
In 2018 the GOP revealed their celebrated tax cut plan that Trump said would not benefit him. The majority of those cuts went to corporations and the top 1%, who have been sending our jobs overseas for years. That plan also cut funding to the CDC, which clearly shows the priority of the GOP. They seem to have forgotten their public fears of the EBOLA virus of 2014.
For years they have fought the ACA while failing to offer us their “phenomenal” plan. Apparently Trump and Mitch McConnell wanted to repeal the ACA with the help of the Republicans on the Supreme Court, watch the chaos and then ride in with the GOP band-aid. The Supreme Court will not rule on the ACA until after the November election and this is meant to save Trump votes. Also those five justices have saved Trump from revealing his taxes and relationship with Deutsche Bank (a money laundering piggy bank used by Russia). Was following the money one of the reasons Trump feared most and why he fired Comey?
I have no faith in this Supreme Court to give us Nationwide Standards For Absentee Voting this November. Maybe it’s time for us to vote on what’s Constitutional.
President Bush 43 was at a black-tie event and said “What an impressive crowd: the Haves and Have Mores. Some people call you the Elite, I call you my Base”! Citizens United makes this a statement of fact and not a joke. It’s time to unseat Trump, the Republicans and their the Top 1% before they abolish the ACA and start cutting the social safety net in favor of more tax cuts for millionaires.
GARY LEE
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.