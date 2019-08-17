Oh, you’ll never succeed at that. Don’t waste your time even trying.” Such is an all-too-common reaction when someone has a great idea.
I would like to thank those who had the vision and the drive to challenge the status quo by landing an annual IronMan 70.3 triathlon in Roanoke for 2020 through 2022. There is undoubtedly a wonderful back story with plenty of interesting anecdotes.
Other than a few residents’ predictable gripes about road closures, the event’s impact upon the Roanoke region will be practically entirely positive. Those high registration fees are used partly to put on a first-class event which will undoubtedly wow first-timer participants and spectators. The estimated $9.2 million in regional economic impact (90+% of participants travel, bring 2.5 additional people on average and book several nights’ lodging) sounds about right. There will undoubtedly be added benefits as some who discover Roanoke’s beauty and recreational/cultural opportunities will return.
Some communities start with an IronMan 70.3 (1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike, 13.1-mile run), also known as a Half-IronMan, and eventually land a Full, with added economic benefit. If you’re intrigued but not inclined to compete, I would encourage you to support Roanoke’s event by becoming a volunteer. You’ll experience the triathlon in a more intimate way than a typical spectator.
BRIAN LANG
ROANOKE