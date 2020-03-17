Last evening I had the privilege of attending the Roanoke Symphony "destination" concert at Temple Emanuel. It was perhaps the most moving musical event I've ever attended. The entire program, Behind the Silence, was a Holocaust Remembrance event. I am so grateful to David Wiley, the Temple and the Roanoke Symphony for giving us this devastatingly beautiful concert.
Thank you!
SUSIE SHULLMAN
ROANOKE
