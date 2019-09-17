Thank you Roanoke for posting the signs saying "not to stand or sit on the median." This "hopefully" will keep the "beggars" from standing and sitting with their old worn out signs asking for a hand out.
I do not know how many letters I have written asking for something to be done. So many cities now do not allow it and have passed a law stating no beggars allowed on the street corners. Why people still hand out monies I do not understand.
These people do not want to go to the Rescue Mission. They have a group and divide up their monies at night. Let's hope this will stop them. To help the homeless give to the Rescue Mission, Salvation Army, any organization that truly does help them and helps those who want to be helped. These people do not. They want a free hand out.
Again, thank you Roanoke. Now if you will clean up the cigarette butts at these medians, such a poor impression of those visiting Roanoke. Awful looking.
MELINDA SETZER
ROANOKE
