I wanted to thank John W. Smith for his letter to the editor on Monday, Feb. 3 ("Opinion loaded with misinformation"), regarding the misinformation and out right lies by Tom Taylor thanking Trump lackey Ben Cline for not supporting Trump impeachment. He did an excellent job of laying out the facts regarding the misinformation campaign by the new Trumponian party.
I would also like to thank Joe Krcmaric for his letter in the same paper ("Falwell's civil disobedience") regarding Falwell's call for civil disobedience. Not only has Trump violated the ninth commandment repeatedly, but I also seem to remember one about idolatry of which Trump is a serial idolater. There are probably others he has violated as well but I'll let it go at that. Apparently Falwell has no problem with gun violence.
Thanks guys.
GENE STUCKEY
ROANOKE
