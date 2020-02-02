Thanks to everyone in our community who gave so generously to the 2019 Good Neighbors Fund. The RAM Board, staff and volunteers of Roanoke Area Ministries want to thank The Roanoke Times for continuing the Good Neighbors Fund as an annual tradition of giving.
Stories published by The Roanoke Times gave a clear and convincing voice to people striving to build a better life after experiencing poverty, homelessness and/or hunger. Those stories explained how assistance made possible by the Good Neighbors Fund drive helps individuals and families regain control of their lives. Thanks to the contributions from all "Good Neighbors" in the Roanoke Valley and beyond, RAM will be able continue to provide short-term emergency financial assistance in 2020.
The Good Neighbors Fund is the primary source of emergency assistance funding available to RAM. The assistance RAM provides includes housing for needy individuals and families, heat and utilities, prescription medications for the sick and/or elderly and employment assistance for those able to work.
Again, thank you to The Roanoke Times, Publisher and President Terry Jamerson, reporter Betsy Biesenbach and especially to all the wonderful people who contributed to the Good Neighbors Fund. Thanks to you, the Good Neighbors Fund drive was an outstanding success this year. We appreciate you helping us continue our commitment to those in need.
DEBBIE DENISON
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
ROANOKE AREA MINISTRIES
ROANOKE
