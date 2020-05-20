Thanks to Carilion Roanoke for initiating the color change to the Mill Mountain Star to blue to honor all those working the front lines during this COVID-19 pandemic.

These people are making huge sacrifices for all of us. They are the doctors, nurses, pharmacists, therapists, all other hospital/medical personnel, fire, rescue, police, truck drivers, grocery workers and maintenance workers.

I’m sorry for anyone I left out but your sacrifice and dedication do not go unrecognized. I am grateful, blessed and proud to live in the Salem/Roanoke Valley. Also, I think I know who played a part in getting the change to the Star. Great job!!

CHUCK FISCHER

SALEM

