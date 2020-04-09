Dear Roanoke Times Staff,
Thank you. Thank you for being an important service that provides news, information, commentary and a sense of connection throughout southwest Virginia. We moved here in August of 2019, after I retired from the federal government.
Among the many requirements for our ‘forever home’ was a desire for a high quality local newspaper. We were so happy to discover The Roanoke Times that we subscribed for a full year before our move.
Thank you for providing alternative opinions and a forum for opposing views. Thank you for consistently thoughtful and thought provoking editorials. Thank you for sharing what matters at the local, regional, national and international levels.
Your dedication is obvious in every issue. It is a delight of our ‘retirement life’ to enjoy each morning, sitting at the breakfast table and reading your paper from cover to cover. Thank you.
RUTH MCWILLIAMS
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.