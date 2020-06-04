Dear editors, staff, publishers and deliverers of The Roanoke Times: Not having a paper today (May 25) made me realize that I had never thanked you for your contribution to that exceedingly important commodity in my life - my morning edition of The Roanoke Times. I have been reading a morning paper for 83 years (yes, I'm almost 91) - the Times for 54 years. I rely on it for information concerning local, national and international news.
Enjoy your holiday and know you have a fan who is waiting to receive tomorrow's paper.
LILLIAN MOORE
BLACKSBURG
