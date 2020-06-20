When you get tired of the inconvenience that we're in, that has lasted this long and is still going, if you voted for Trump be sure and thank him. This mess could have been shortened if we only had someone with the mentality above second grade to guide us through. Before you disagree with me, sit down and have a long talk with yourself about what has gone down from the beginning of this virus. There has been nothing but failure after failure from this man (and I use that term loosely). He does not believe the doctors or scientific evidence, as he claims to know more than they do. Just as he did about knowing more than the military generals know about war. This is just a fraction of what is wrong with this person.
Now if you don't think about me or yourself, think about your children and your grandchildren. They will have to go through what this moron has done to this country since he has been in office. As Lester Flatt said in one of his songs they'll be a long time working it out. Just something else to think about.
Also, this bunch of dolts we have in the Senate are no better. They have no backbone whatsoever to stand up to this president.
Now I know there'll be some disagreement with what I've said but prove me wrong and I'll be glad to say I'm sorry. Until then I stand by what I've said. Makes me so mad I think I'll write a song about it.
CARLTON HARMON
WILLIS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.