Unlike Henry County and many other local counties, Roanoke City Council ruled against the proposal to become a Second Amendment sanctuary! Thank God!

Hundreds turned out at a recent meeting in Martinsville, giving the passed proposal a standing ovation. I wonder how many first responders were in this enthusiastic crowd? You know, the first at a mass shooting, who get to witness first hand the awful carnage of 6-year-olds, their fragile little bodies splattered all over the floor and walls, their little eyes vacant and no longer seeing. Twenty-two little bodies, never to see adulthood. Or the 31 college students. Or the 60 folks partying in Las Vegas. Or the 50 in a club in Miami. The list is endless.

Who needs to own an AK-15 rifle? Not some snotty nosed, pimple faced angry young white man out for revenge! A gun only the military and police should own. Keep your other guns! Lets’s get rid of the AR-15 and while I’m at it: Let’s do away with the KKK!

My three cents worth. Peace.

PAMELA HAIRSTON CHISHOLM

MARTINSVILLE

