The election is over. Winners are elated, celebrating and excited about their future; losers are disappointed, sulking, questioning, maybe angry over their loss, maybe relieved over their loss.
Regardless of which side of the election or candidate you were on, we all owe our thanks to those who put themselves up for public scrutiny with the noble goal of serving our democracy. Those who lost the election will return to their families, places of work, business, schools and their usual place in life. Those who won the election will return to their families, places of work, business, schools and their usual place in life - their life now more complicated by their victory.
There should be no stigma in running and losing. In today's political environment we owe our thanks to fellow citizens who want to serve the public and our democracy. Democrat or Republican, I hope you will reach out to those in your local elections and thank the victor - to whom go the spoils - and the opponent.
Teddy Roosevelt's famous quote is appropriate here, “It is not the critic who counts; not the (wo)man who points out how the strong (wo)man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the (wo)man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends (her)himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if (s)he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his (her) place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
Vilifying the opponent does not serve us well as a nation and good will starts at home. Thank you to those who ran for election.
PAUL WINISTORFER
BLACKSBURG
