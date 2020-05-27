Throughout this coronavirus pandemic, I have heard and read the praises given to our essential services personnel for their bravery and sacrifices in keeping us all safe and the country running as close to normal as possible.
These services have included our medical staffs, first responders, parcel delivery crews and even grocery clerks to name a few and they absolutely deserve every word of it. However, I feel a vital essential service has been overlooked, our armored carriers without whom our banks, ATMs, grocery stores, etc. could not continue to be there for us.
These men and women are charged with shuttling coin and currency to and from the Federal Reserve and delivering to various financial and commercial institutions and replenishing numerous ATM machines. Unlike our brothers and sisters in the parcel delivery industry, these armored crews cannot utilize a “touch free” delivery to their customers by leaving their parcels on porches your doorsteps. Direct contact is absolutely required and this puts them at greater risk of exposure.
That said, I’d like to take this opportunity to personally thank each and every one of the armored personnel, not only in the Roanoke Valley but world-wide for their dedication and service in keeping many of the other essential services operable for us all.
DIANNE SCARTZ
ROANOKE
