As a veteran educator for almost 20 years, I know the daily joys and difficulties of teaching.
As a union building representative, I hear from my fellow educators that their concerns are not always heard by our administrators.
They tell me about student learning conditions varying from school to school due to age of buildings, hard-to-staff schools, and a lack of adequate personnel such as counselors, psychologists, social workers and nurses -- who are needed more and more to help with disruptive or violent student behaviors. I also hear anxieties about testing and the lack of paraprofessionals for our kindergarten classrooms where we need them most because the classroom sizes are steadily growing. But all of our students should have access to the same resources, no matter their zip code or demographic.
I think that for most educators, there is an altruism and compassion that keeps us in the profession despite its relentless demands, and the many hats we are expected to wear.
While consistently being asked to do more with less, education professionals in my school district have been denied eight years of step increases. Although our union has effectively advocated for our memorandum of understanding with the district, having the ability to collectively bargain would help us to restore some of what we have lost. After all, our requests for safe working conditions, affordable healthcare and equitable wages are not unreasonable and dissimilar to what all workers want -- which is simply fair treatment.
This is why I encourage the Virginia State Senate to support collective bargaining for teachers to give us access to fair, legally binding contracts so we can focus our attention on our children where it is needed.
PATRICIA REUBEN
CHESAPEAKE
