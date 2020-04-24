Just now for the second time in a week, President Trump said that we have billions of dollars coming into our treasury because of tariffs we have imposed on China. Since tariffs are import taxes aren't the billions of dollars paid by U.S. consumers?
Normally tariffs are paid by the importer at the point of reception into the U.S. The importer probably passes the taxes on to the wholesaler, who passes some to the retailer and then to the consumer.
Not only do we incur a loss through these taxes, but in the cases of Chinese retaliation, the U.S. is paying our farmers and manufacturers to help make up for their losses of exports to China. Tariffs aren't helping the U.S., but hurting us twice by taxing imports and subsidizing our lack of exports.
STEVE SHEPARD
ROANOKE
