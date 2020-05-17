Your article about the island in the Chesapeake Bay ("Secluded Chesapeake Bay island keeps eye on coronavirus from afar," May 5) is awaking memories of 40 years ago when my friends and I went hunting and fishing with our teenage sons. We used my friends twin engine plane to get there, and stayed at Hilda Crockett's Bed and Breakfast enjoying incredible food - especially the seafood.
The islanders were looking for a permanent physician most of the time, but the physicians were usually semi retired and over worked by the thousand or so people of the island. There was also no car on the island.
An extremely talented public health nurse, available most of the time, was doing most medical tasks including taking and reading X-rays and treating patients with donated prescription medications. A dentist saw patients once a week.
Some time in the mid 1970s, I flew to Tangier to suggest volunteer medical care from my medical community in Fairfax to the Town Council in exchange for a half day of hunting and fishing for the physician, but I was rejected. At that time the residents were not insured. If someone needed medical care, each family sent folding money and a get well card to the one who needed it.
That was 40 years ago and no longer having an airplane, I lost contact. I am just as sure that the tough and friendly fishermen will stay on their island until the last day.
ROLF A. KOEHLER, M.D.
PULASKI
