I would like to thank the Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) for their commitment to updating their Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The MOU is the contract between schools and local law enforcement, specifically in regards to School Resource Officers (SROs). This work is important for education justice because we have disparities in discipline across race and disability. The MOU should include detailed guidelines with regards to the role of the SRO (e.g. differentiating criminal activity from other forms of misconduct) and the training of the SRO (e.g. bias training). Our community should lift up all students and ensure that all feel safe and included in their learning environment.

What will you do to take action for education justice? You can get involved by joining a local Virginia Organizing chapter. Virginia Organizing is a community organization that lifts-up directly affected voices to make change.

MEGAN SHEPHERD

VOLUNTEER AND DONOR

VIRGINIA ORGANIZING NRV CHAPTER

CHRISTIANSBURG

