I would like to thank the Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) for their commitment to updating their Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).
The MOU is the contract between schools and local law enforcement, specifically in regards to School Resource Officers (SROs). This work is important for education justice because we have disparities in discipline across race and disability. The MOU should include detailed guidelines with regards to the role of the SRO (e.g. differentiating criminal activity from other forms of misconduct) and the training of the SRO (e.g. bias training). Our community should lift up all students and ensure that all feel safe and included in their learning environment.
What will you do to take action for education justice? You can get involved by joining a local Virginia Organizing chapter. Virginia Organizing is a community organization that lifts-up directly affected voices to make change.
MEGAN SHEPHERD
VOLUNTEER AND DONOR
VIRGINIA ORGANIZING NRV CHAPTER
CHRISTIANSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.