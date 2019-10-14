When the Republicans passed their 2017 tax cuts for the "middle class" they were so joyful they raised the tax on military survivor compensation from 12% to 37%, more than Buffet, Bezos, and Trump. Trying to correct it the house passed a bill in the spring 417-3, but since that time McConnell has not brought it to a vote.
Are the Republicans so desperate for money they will take it from survivors who have already given more than enough.
JIM PITTENDRIGH
BOONES MILL
