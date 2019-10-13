According to a report on Monday, October 7, ("Credit surcharge has critics") Radford University plans to charge extra fees for students who take more than 16 credit hours per semester. Let’s consider how this works for a moment. For a 120 credit hour undergraduate degree, students taking 15 credit hours per semester will finish their program in four years (= eight semesters) if they enroll for fall and spring terms. However, students who take 18 credit hours per semester can finish in three and a half years (= seven semesters) if they take courses in the fall and spring. This is a wise choice for students who need to reduce the extra enrollment, room and board, and activities fees that accompany each semester. The fees unrelated to tuition that could be saved from a single semester might even be the bigger cost for students, which is money Radford wouldn’t receive. We shouldn’t forget the money a student could be making by working instead of studying during a semester either.
Now, if students take 18 credit hours per semester at an additional $329 per credit hour over 16 credits, by the end each student will pay $4,606 more than the expenses everyone else has to pay. If the university has about 10,000 students and this change “only affects 12%” of students, do the math and over four years the school will be due another $5,527,200 from the 12% alone. They’re asking about 1,200 students to pay $5.5 million extra.
Perhaps I would understand Radford’s decision if the purpose of a university was to profit off student (or government) debt. A quality education cannot be free, but if the purpose of a university is to help equip students to succeed in the workforce and world, I don’t understand how disincentivizing students who finish early will help. Can Radford explain what extra costs they must pay because of students who take more classes? Why aren’t other alternatives better for reducing the costs on the budget? Something more seems to be happening here. At this rate, the changes don’t seem to be to Radford’s credit.
KYLE YOUNG
ROCKY MOUNT
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.