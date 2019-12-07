I’ve been advocating for the RECLAIM Act since 2016 when it was first introduced to Congress. I’ve traveled to D.C. four times and called my representatives a lot more times than that urging them to pass this important, bipartisan legislation.
The RECLAIM Act- HR 2156- would make $36 million available over the next 5 years to clean up old, abandoned coal mines in Virginia that have been polluting waterways and plaguing communities for decades. It also encourages economic development projects on these sites once they are reclaimed.
Instead of promoting more extractive industries such as oil and gas, we should be driving restorative and regenerative economic opportunities such as the ones supported by this bill. Reclaimed coal mines have become business parks, recreational waterways, hiking trails, even vineyards, creating good jobs and empowering local communities to reimagine their economies.
Only four of the 11 Virginia representatives are signed on to the RECLAIM Act. And while there aren’t as many abandoned mine lands in this part of the state as there are in the coalfields, the fact is that all of Virginia has been impacted by coal — from its extraction in far southwest Virginia, to its processing, transportation, burning and export elsewhere. Several coal companies are headquartered right here in Roanoke.
We need all of our Congressional Delegates to stand up for this bill by telling House leadership that the RECLAIM Act is a high priority. I urge my Representative, Denver Riggleman, to show his support .
There are $426 million worth of remaining abandoned mine lands (AML) in Virginia, and they will continue polluting land and waterways until they are remediated. So while the RECLAIM Act isn’t a quick fix for the massive need, it is certainly a step in the right direction. Another related bill is HR 4248- the AML Reauthorization Act. Virginia’s Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy relies on per-ton fees collected on coal extraction to clean up these sites. Without reauthorization of the AML fee, a disastrous amount of abandoned mine land sites will remain unaddressed. Virginia representatives should urgently support both of these measures.
LYNDSAY DIETRICK
MONETA
