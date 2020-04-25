It is with pride and pleasure that I enthusiastically support Mrs. Stephanie Moon-Reynolds for Roanoke City Council. During my tenure at Virginia Western Community College, I served as the Community College Access Program Success Coach overseeing the Roanoke City students.
Being new in the position and the area, I had the pleasure of meeting Mrs. Moon-Reynolds, City Clerk, during my efforts to engage city leaders with community college students in Roanoke City. Mrs. Moon-Reynolds was delighted about the engagement I was seeking to create to motivate student's success. She quickly reached out to several members of the council and coordinated a special tour for students to visit the Mayor's Office and receive certificates to be broadcast for the community to see the student's achievement. Mrs. Stephanie Moon-Reynolds also enlisted several council leaders to visit my students at Virginia Western and spend time with them in the classroom. The involvement and leadership provided by Mrs. Moon-Reynolds helped to improve retention in the program.
Mrs. Stephanie Moon-Reynolds' support of the Roanoke City students is evident in her efforts to provide an environment that showed leaders in the community cared. It was because of Mrs. Moon-Reynolds' commitment to excellence that gave students hope to dress up and be confident in who they are to achieve great success. It was Mrs. Moon-Reynolds who understood the importance of the partnership between Virginia Western Community College and city leaders to help create the relationship for the students. Therefore, I am delighted to support the great Mrs. Stephanie Moon-Reynolds as she embarks on her journey to become a member of Roanoke City Council.
JAMES CABINESS
CHRISTIANSBURG
