The wildlife of this area were here long before the valley was settled. Now the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center serves as a caring advocate for those indigenous creatures who are harmed or sick so that they still have a fighting chance to survive.

Why would anyone want to oppose the Wildlife Center and the ”GOOD” it does? We all need to speak out for our animal friends of the forests, rivers and skies. We should live in harmony and unity. Support the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center and the great work they do every day. Speak up so they can be heard.

CHUCK SIMPSON

ROANOKE

Load comments