Recently the United States Senate voted on two proposed laws (www.senate.gov). The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act protects babies who survive an abortion, making it illegal for medical personnel to fail to help the struggling newborn, leaving it to die from neglect. The Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act makes it illegal for abortions to be performed on unborn children at 20-weeks or older. Scientific evidence proves that by this gestational age babies feel pain.
These bills recognize the child as a human person endowed by God with the inalienable right to life. Unfortunately, the legislation failed to receive the necessary votes to move forward in the Senate. Virginia’s senators - Tim Kaine and Mark Warner - opposed both bills, dismissing the child’s humanity to side with abortion advocates. Sadly, many government officials align themselves with the “freedom of choice” position, condoning abortion on demand until the moment of birth.
Surely, freedom to destroy human life is not true freedom. It is a form of totalitarianism, giving the strong power over the weak who have no choice but to submit. Unborn children become disposable, obstacles to personal fulfillment, subjected to pain and violence as abortionists dismember their tiny bodies. Pro-life supporters are portrayed as enemies of freedom because they advocate for the sanctity of life, affirming Abraham Lincoln’s words that, “nothing stamped with the divine image and likeness was sent into the world to be trodden upon.” (speech at Lewiston, IL, 8/17/1858)
Why does this injustice continue? The 2020 election gives Americans the opportunity to support pro-life candidates who will protect helpless children. Examine your conscience carefully before voting; ask: “Can unjust leaders claim that God is on their side - leaders whose decrees permit injustice? They gang up against the righteous and condemn the innocent to death.” (Ps. 94:20-21 NLT)
CINDY W. SHIRLEY
RIDGEWAY
