I was pleased to see the ad in The Roanoke Times on Tuesday, April 14 from your newspaper and Gentry Locke Attorneys supporting local business. My wife and I strongly agree especially during these uncertain times in our country.
One business I would encourage people to support is our local daily newspaper, The Roanoke Times. A comprehensible and entertaining newspaper in print or online that keeps us informed of this region, the state and the world. Truly, I think, a great daily newspaper.
JIM MITCHELL
RADFORD
