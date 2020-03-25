Main Street and the small businesses that give it life are the heart of our nation’s economy. With the majority of business in Virginia being considered small businesses, it is essential that we provide a strong foundation for them to grow and prosper. Because of this, Virginia is long overdue for the creation of health care solutions for small businesses to ensure employers can provide their employees with quality affordable health care coverage. I have been a partner in businesses both large and small, and I say from experience that many small business owners regret their inability to provide healthcare as a benefit to their employees.
This General Assembly session, we saw significant bi-partisan leadership through the support for Senate Bill 861, which will allow for our small businesses to pool together to reduce costs and obtain lower premium rates than existing small group options. In addition to saving small businesses up to 20% on health care premiums, this legislation also offers strong consumer protections, such as no exclusions for preexisting conditions, as well as requirements to include all ACA-compliant Essential Health Benefits.
This is a significant step forward on the pathway to enabling our small businesses to develop, thrive, and expand. This is something that should happen now, and it is my hope Governor Northam will sign SB 861 into law.
LEE WILHELM
ROANOKE
Wilhelm is a past chairman of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce and a current board member of the Virginia Chamber
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.