I would like to announce my support for Board of Supervisor candidate Paul M. Mahoney not because he is a friend but because I know him professionally to be a knowledgeable citizen and legal professional who served the County of Roanoke very well as its County Attorney. I worked as the Director of Courts Services for the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court and then as a Regional Administrator for the VA Department of Juvenile Justice during Paul’s tenure with the County.
Paul served the County government and the citizens of Roanoke County from June 1984 until December of 2015. Mr. Mahoney’s many accomplishments while County Attorney are summarized in the Retirement Resolution adopted by the Board of Supervisors on December 8, 2015. However, I wish to stress the fact he worked tirelessly with county departments during this time and with other agencies, including mine, to get the job done for Roanoke County citizens. He collaborated with other governing bodies and with his peers in arriving at solutions to items under consideration. His advice was always in the best interest of the citizens, sincere, and most of all helpful to those who sought his assistance. Whether he was offering you advice or in conflict with your position his behavior and presentation of fact was done in a professional and polite manner considering all sides of the situation.
It is for these reasons I strongly support and solicit your thoughtful consideration of his candidacy. I ask for your vote for his election as the Cave Spring District Supervisor in the November elections.
MICHAEL LAZZURI
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.