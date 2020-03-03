Ask yourself this one question, have you or someone you know ever went to a pay day loan agency such as check-into-cash and been stuck making payments for months and months seemingly without end and in turn instead of helping you get out of debt made you even more in debt? This is not uncommon, especially in lower income communities like the Roanoke Valley and even some of the New River Valley. With loans as low as $100 and usually maxing out at $5,000 the interest rates alone can have an APR between 300%-400%. Check-into-Cash says their rates average at 289% or about .82% a day. Less than a dollar. But that is still exceedingly high.
Not to worry though, Virginia is trying to change this, and you can help! There are two bills currently on the floors of both the House and Senate that could use your support to help stop predatory lending. HB 789 by Delegate Bagby (D-74th District) whose bill not only changes the term pay day loan to short term loans but also caps those loans at an amazing 36% following states like California in the process. This bill is currently in the committee of commerce and labor as of February 3. There is also SB 421 by Senator Locke (D-2nd District) Which follows that of Bagby and is also in a similarly named committee. Both will help all Virginians get out of debt faster and help those who simply can't avoid going without a helping hand via a loan.
How you can help is simple. Call your local Delegate or Senator or anyone on the committee and voice your support for those bills. To find your local legislator go to https://whosmy.virginiageneralassembly.gov/ and type in your address. Or if you know your legislator scroll down and click on the House or Senate link and all contact info is also listed there. You can also get plugged in locally to places like Virginia Organizing in the New River Valley. Contact Andrae Hash at ahash@virginia-organizing.org for more info.
CHARLES ROBINS
CHRISTIANSBURG
