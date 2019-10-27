The liberal group Clean Virginia’s claim that they are committed to challenging the electric monopolies, but endorsed and gave $5,000 to the Democrat running against Sen. David Suetterlein (R-Roanoke County) because he did not fill out a questionnaire just doesn’t add up ("Shunned by anti-Dominion group, electric utilities opponent Sen. David Suetterlein questions motives," Oct. 17 news story).
Clean Virginia’s own statement said, “Senator Suetterlein has been a clear voice on energy issues in the General Assembly, and we are grateful for his leadership on utility policy” and their own website points out that he doesn’t take contributions from electric monopolies, yet they say the lack of a questionnaire made them question his commitment so much that they endorsed and contributed $5,000 to his opponent?
Last year this paper reported that “Suetterlein has been a maverick on the Republican side, fighting to repeal the rate freeze his mentor and former boss counts as one of the biggest mistakes of his political career.” (Roanoke County's Sen. David Suetterlein gains attention as ratepayer advocate) This year, this paper editorialized that Suetterlein has “become the Republican version of Henry Howell, the legendary critic of the state’s utilities. He may be Dominion Energy’s least favorite legislator.” (Editorial: Our legislative all-stars) How can a group claiming to fight the monopolies, not be aware of Suetterlein’s record?
While Clean Virginia has given $5,000 to Suetterlein’s Democrat opponent, they also happily gave thousands to Democrats who voted to freeze high electric rates, took money from the monopolies, and rubber stamped the monopolies’ favorite DEQ Director.
Clean Virginia doesn’t want Suetterlein because despite all their talk, they don’t want a Republican Henry Howell, they don’t want any Republicans at all.
C. JORDAN LABIOSA
FORMER NEW CASTLE TOWN COUNCILMAN AND VICE MAYOR
NEW CASTLE
