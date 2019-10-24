I am a long-time resident, small-business owner and volunteer in the Roanoke Valley who is supporting Senator David Suetterlein for re-election to the Virginia Senate. While I engage with Senator Suetterlein throughout the community, I have especially appreciated his role as a steadfast supporter of increasing access to lifesaving care for Southwest Virginia’s premature babies.
As a member of the Board of Trustees of LewisGale Medical Center and a past Chair of that Board, I have actively participated in the hospital’s multiple requests for state approval for a much needed mid-level Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in the Roanoke Valley so that mothers, babies and families do not have to be separated when complications develop. This project will undoubtedly save lives. Babies born in southwest Virginia have the same need to stay with their mothers as do babies in any other part of the Commonwealth.
Senator Suetterlein has done more than voice support for this project. He has put in the hard work to convince the state to approve it. He has sponsored legislation, attended local public hearings and traveled to Richmond to speak at state hearings in support of allowing Southwest Virginians to have the same access to care as Richmond, Tidewater and Northern Virginia. He deserves our support to continue the work of making the Roanoke Valley a better place to live, work and raise a family.
DENISE "DEE" PHLEGAR KING
SALEM
