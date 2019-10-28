My wife and I, as well as most Virginia taxpayers, just received a $220 tax refund check. I want to thank Roanoke County Republicans, Senator David Suetterlein and Delegate Joe McNamara, for their hard work earlier this year to convince the General Assembly to refund to Virginia taxpayers part of the unlegislated tax increase Governor Ralph Northam and the Democrats wanted to keep.
Suetterlein, McNamara and the Republican majority General Assembly were also able to enact into law a 50% increase in the standard deduction as well as other changes to prevent unlegislated tax increases anytime soon. On November 5 we need to remember who was watching out for the taxpayers and vote for fiscally conservative Republicans like Senator David Suetterlein and the General Assembly's only Certified Public Accountant, Joe McNamara.
GENE ROSE
ROANOKE
