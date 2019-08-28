There is no sense of urgency regarding the busing fiasco at the top of the Ivory Tower that is Rita Bishop and bus contractor Durham School Services. The only consistent marker for the 2019-2020 school year is the fact that I’ve had to leave my job every morning to go home and provide transportation for my son, who attends William Fleming High School.
Let’s be clear about the busing issue: the person responsible for this debacle is Rita Bishop. Changing the outsourced bus services in the middle of the summer because she believes the city will save approximately $1 million is a perfect example of how Bishop uses robust promises to distract from poor decision-making. Students and parents will continue to take the lumps while the Ivory Tower carries on with Durham, who is obviously too busy dealing with class action suits surrounding deaths of children and wage theft to the tune of over $12 million. The safety, security and education of my son is more important than $1 million.
Parents across the city have been lied to, placated with platitudes and had comments on Roanoke City Public School’s Facebook page deleted to avoid the bad press we know Bishop abhors. Bishop and Durham knew before school started that the transportation plan was rickety, at best. Calls made a week before school started to raise concerns elicited a party line asserting there were no issues about which to worry. Stop with the smoke and mirrors. Our students, teachers and school administrators deserve better.
AMY TLOCKOWSKI
ROANOKE