Regarding your very self-complimentary article on the front page of the March 16 paper ("How The Roanoke Times is working to keep you safe"), if it is indeed your business, your passion to keep readers informed, then how about stopping the liberal bias!

Print the truth without the left leaning slant. The Roanoke Times is the worst for printing anti right garbage. Start printing the news that has been properly vetted and stop burying items on the back pages that don't agree with your liberal views and desires. Go back to reporting the news instead of slanting it to your own person political interests. It's just not fair.

DORIS HANSEL

SALEM

