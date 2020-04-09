Regarding your very self-complimentary article on the front page of the March 16 paper ("How The Roanoke Times is working to keep you safe"), if it is indeed your business, your passion to keep readers informed, then how about stopping the liberal bias!
Print the truth without the left leaning slant. The Roanoke Times is the worst for printing anti right garbage. Start printing the news that has been properly vetted and stop burying items on the back pages that don't agree with your liberal views and desires. Go back to reporting the news instead of slanting it to your own person political interests. It's just not fair.
DORIS HANSEL
SALEM
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.